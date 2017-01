Mors And Yankton Tame Tigers

8th Grader Scores 23 In Road Win At Harrisburg

by Zach Borg

HARRISBURG, S.D. — 8th grade sensation Matthew Mors’ big dunk and game high 23 points led the Yankton Bucks to a 63-53 win at Harrisburg in boys’ prep basketball on Friday night.

