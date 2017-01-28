Northern State Gets Dramatic Sweep At Sioux Falls

Arvidson Buzzer Beater Gives Men 86-84 Win While Women Edge USF 63-62

by Zach Borg

MEN

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Mack Arvidson came in clutch for the Northern State University men’s basketball team, hitting the game winning buzzer beater to defeat Sioux Falls 86-84 on the road. The Wolves tallied 66 points in the second half to secure the victory and improve to 15-6 overall and 11-4 in league action.

Northern struggled in the first half, scoring just 23 points and shooting 31.8 percent from the floor. The Wolves trailed by 12 points at the half, however came out with a new fire in the second shooting 67.7 percent from the floor and 69.2 percent from the arc with nine made 3-point field goals. Defensively the Wolves held the Cougars to 49 points and a 46.0 field goal percentage in the final 30 minutes of action.

Sioux Falls led by as many as 18 points with 15 minutes remaining in the game, however the Wolves went on a 32-13 run, tying things at 63-all with 6:43 on the board. Sioux Falls held on to the lead however with the Wolves taking their first lead of the second half on back-to-back Arvidson treys with just 25 seconds remaining.

Ian Smith led the team with 20 points, followed by DJ Pollard and Mack Arvidson with 18 each. Arvidson led the team with four made 3-pointers and a 62.5 field goal percentage. Logan Doyle was the final Wolf in double figures with 17 points and a team leading 11 rebounds notching his sixth double-double of the season.

Bo Fries led the Wolves off the bench with eight points, followed by Gabe King and Carter Evans with three and two points respectively. Pollard notched a team second best six rebounds, while Fries tallied five of his own. Smith led the team with three assists, followed closely by Pollard, Doyle, and Fries with two apiece. Doyle nearly matched his career high from a weekend ago, blocking four Cougar shots.

As a unit the Wolves tallied 30 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, 14 second chance points, and ten points off the bench. Northern also out-rebounded Sioux Falls 33-30 in the win including 25 defensive boards.

The Northern State men will return to action tomorrow with a 7 p.m. match-up at Southwest Minnesota State.

WOMEN

Sioux Falls, S.D. – After a pair of victories from home, the Northern State women’s basketball team continued their win streak tonight, taking down the University of Sioux Falls 63-62 on the road. With the one-point win, the Wolves improve to 14-5 overall and 10-5 in the conference, while the Cougars drop to 15-4 overall and 11-4 in the NSIC.

Northern State came away on top in quarter one, outscoring USF 19-14. The Cougars would go on to win quarter two to cut their deficit to just three points entering the half.

Returning in the second half, USF went on an 11-0 run midway through the third quarter. The two teams entered the final ten minutes of play with a score of 43-42 in favor of the Cougars.

At the six minute mark, both Miranda Ristau and Jill Conrad got into foul trouble, and the two lead scorers would leave the game in the final minutes.

Scoreless until the contest was under three minutes, freshman Brianna Kusler drained two consecutive baskets to put the Wolves out in front. USF’s Andi Mataloni responded with a three pointer to tie the game at 61 all. At 36.2, the Wolves recovered a jump ball under the Cougars’ basket with the 63-62 lead.

Northern State ate up a majority of the clock, however were forced to turn the ball over on a shot clock violation with 5.4 seconds remaining. The Cougars advanced the ball to the front court where Brooke Smith received the inbound pass at the top of the key and drove to the basket. Smith’s layup would miss wide of the rim and the Wolves would prevail with the 63-62 victory.

As a unit, NSU shot 47.8 percent from the floor, 44.4 percent from the three point arc and 53.6 percent from the charity stripe. The Wolves recorded 24 points in the paint, nine points off turnovers, seven second chance points and 12 points off the bench.

Miranda Ristau propelled the offense with 23 points, shooting 8-of-17 from field goal range and 7-of-14 from the foul line. Ristau also tallied a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Jill Conrad followed up with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Paige Waytashek and Brynn Flakus nabbed seven and six points respectively.

The Wolves will continue league action on the road, facing Southwest Minnesota State tomorrow at 4 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.