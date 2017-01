Pet lost in Mobile Home Fire

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A pet was not able to make it out of a mobile home fire early this Saturday morning.

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 4701 West Thad Place. Firefighters were able to get the smoke and flames under control.

The fire was mainly contained to one room of the house. Firefighters found the home did not have a sprinkler system or working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.