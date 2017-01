Roosevelt Upends Washington

Riders Win In Warriors Gym 53-42

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Roosevelt stunned third ranked Washington 53-42 on Friday night in girls’ high school basketball action in Sioux Falls.

Roosevelt’s Tatum Kooima led all scorers with 15 points while teammates Tahia Mitzel and Peyton Stolle each added 11. Kelsi Kearney was the Warriors’ lone double figure scorer with 10 points.

