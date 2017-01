Sioux Falls Christian Charges To Win At Dakota Valley

Defending State A Champs Roll 77-59

by Zach Borg

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Chargers Chargers rolled to a big road win, 77-59, at Dakota Valley in boys’ high school basketball action on Friday night in North Sioux City.

Gavin Schipper and Will Garnaas each led the Chargers with 14 points. Dakota Valley’s Robert Rosenquist led all scorers with 24 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!