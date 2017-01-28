Vermillion’s Williams Reaches Another Milestone

Cooper Williams Passes 1,000 Career Points

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — Despite watching their team suffer just it’s second loss of the season to Dell Rapids 72-60 last night, Vermillion Tanager boys’ basketball fans had plenty to cheer for thanks to one senior standout.

Entering the game with 999 career points, senior point guard Cooper Williams easily surpassed the 1,000 point mark with nine first quarter points.

The Dakota Wesleyan commit is just as well known for his distributing as he is his scoring, setting the school’s assist record earlier this year.