9th Ranked Tiger Men Buck The Broncos

Dakota Wesleyan Wins 84-79

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. – When the No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team needed a basket, freshman Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) was there to answer the call. With 11:27 to play in the first half, Hoglund had accounted for 10 of the Tigers’ 20 points after making one of many layups as the Tigers went on to defeat Hastings College 84-79 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

In the later portion of the first half, the Broncos ultimately tied the game at 26 apiece, but a pair of layups from Hoglund and Trae Vandeberg (Madison, S.D.) and two 3-pointers from Tate Martin (Mitchell, S.D.) and Kaleb Johnson (Sioux Falls, S.D.) quickly put DWU on top heading into the locker room. The Tigers went on to shoot 57.1 percent from the field in the first portion of the contest.

DWU cruised in the early stages of the second half after Hoglund knocked down a 3-pointer from beyond the arc, giving the Tigers a 62-49 lead. At the 6:02 mark, things began to get a tad shaky as Hastings tied the game at 68. However, as the clock began to dwindle, Martin sank four free throws, followed by two more from Vandeberg to put DWU in the driver’s seat the rest of the way. The Tigers shot 56.1 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from the charity stripe. Hoglund led all scorers with 33 points (14-of-21), just a point shy of tying his career record of 34 points that came 10 days ago against Dordt College. Martin and Spicer added 13 points, while Martin tallied another double-double with 11 assists.

DWU, now in sole possession of first place in the GPAC, host in-state rival Mount Marty College at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.