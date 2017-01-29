Bowling Benefit Held for Ethan McMahon’s Family

McMahon was killed when he was working in the basement of the Copper Lounge building as it collapsed

by Anndrea Anderson

Almost two months after the former Copper Lounge building collapsed, killing a man and trapping a woman inside, hundreds packed East Way bowl in Sioux Falls Saturday to support the family of Ethan McMahon.

Guests paid for unlimited bowling with all proceeds going toward the McMahon family.

Dozens of businesses donated around $5,000 worth of items to be auctioned off.

Organizers of the event were friends of Ethan growing up through school in Sioux Falls.

“My main goal is to make sure the kids are set off for school,” said Taylor Hanson. “You know, growing up through high school, I know how expensive that can be. I’m a girl myself, I know it costs a lot of money. I just want to make sure everyone is taken care of because it’s a big tragedy in their family right now.”

There was also a free-will donation set up to support the family of Emily Fodness, the woman who survived the Copper Lounge collapse.