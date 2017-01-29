False Report Leads To SWAT Situation

False Kidnapping Report Creates Nearly Three Hour Stand-Off

by Jack Eble

A nearly three hour stand-off in Sioux Falls ended up as a false report.

Sioux Falls Police responded to Love’s Truck Stop in Sioux Falls after a man reported his daughter had been forced into a truck at gunpoint.

Authorities say based on information provided by the man, teams including SWAT and CNU (Crisis Negotiation Unit) were sent to the scene.

Police say they found the victim safe and unharmed in another community.

The man was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail for false reporting.