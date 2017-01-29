IRS Urges Public to Stay Alert of Phone Scam

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s a message the Watertown Police Department is warning people about online, a phone scam, where scammers claim to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

The callers will leave a message claiming you owe past due taxes and if you don’t hurry up and pay them you will be arrested and thrown in jail.

“If people receive these calls they should hang up the phone, “says Timothy Ness, Owner of Ness Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Ness says the messages are not true and are meant to scare people into paying.

“Very threatening tones are generally used and, so that’s yet another reason why people should not pay attention to that phone call and recognize it as a fraudulent call, “says Ness.

The calls also go against IRS protocol. The agency does not take taxpayers to court, nor do they communicate by phone.

“IRS will only contact them by mail to start with; so IRS never calls people out of the blue demanding money, “says Ness.

The IRS urges to not give out any information to anyone who calls and to hang up immediately. For more information call the IRS at 800-366-4484