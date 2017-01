Kropuenske’s Miracle Shot Give Beresford Win At West Central

3/4 Court Shot The Difference In 66-63 Win

by Zach Borg

BERESFORD, S.D. — It was going to take something wild happening for Beresford and West Central to not go to overtime after the Trojans tied the game at 63.

Then Tyler Kropuenske happened.

His 3/4 court shot as time expired gave the host Watchdogs a wild 66-63 win on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to watch the wild finish!