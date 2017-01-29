Moorhead Men Hammer Sioux Falls

USF Falls 84-59

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (13-11, 9-7 NSIC) suffered through a tough offensive night in falling to NSIC co-leader and #21 Minnesota State Moorhead (18-4, 13-3 NSIC), 84-59 on Saturday at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars had three players score in double digits, including junior guard Zach Wessels with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Sophomore forward Drew Guebert also had 11 points with four rebounds while senior forward Daniel Hurtt also scored 11.

With the setback, the Cougars, 13-11 overall, remained in fifth place in the NSIC South with a 9-7 mark.

After USF jumped to a 7-2 lead, MSUM outscored the Cougars, 40-15 over the remainder of the half to take a 42-22 halftime lead. After the break, USF scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to 42-29 with 18:10 to play but drew no closer as MSUM continued to make shots.

Overall, USF was just 25-of-57 from the floor for 43.9 percent, including 7-of-19 from three point range for 36.8 percent. USF, which was outrebounded, 40-28, made just 2-of-7 free throws.

Meanwhile, MSUM came into the game as the league’s top offense and they showcased their ability to score inside and from distance.

The Dragons knocked down 32-of-62 shots for 51.6 percent, including 15-of-27 shots for 55.6 percent in the second half. They hit 12-of-28 three pointers and cashed in 8-of-13 free throws. MSUM had four players in double digits, led by Jon Doss with 18. Doss hit 4-of-8 from three point range while Addison Park had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Evan Hines came off the bench to hit a trio of three pointers and score 11 points.

USF will look to end a two-game losing streak as travel north to face University of Mary at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and Minot State at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.