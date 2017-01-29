Oklahoma City Leaves Skyforce Blue

Sioux Falls Suffers Third Straight Loss 138-119

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, SD – In a tail of two halves, the Oklahoma City Blue (20-9) ran away from the Sioux Falls Skyforce (20-9) to earn a share of the Southwest Division’s best overall record. The loss marks Sioux Falls’ third straight, matching their longest losing streak from a season ago.

Following a back-and-forth first quarter of action, the Skyforce started the second quarter on a 20-4 run, leading 51-34 with just over seven minutes left in the first half. The Blue were able to chip away at the deficit for the remainder of the quarter, and Sioux Falls entered halftime with a 65-60 lead.

Oklahoma City came out firing in the third quarter, and never looked back. The Blue outscored the Skyforce 41-26 in the third quarter, and ran away with the game in the fourth.

Daniel Hamilton scored a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists, leading the way for Oklahoma City. Dakari Johnson (21 points and nine rebounds) and Reggie Williams (20 points, eight assists and five rebounds) highlighted a starting lineup in which all five players scored in double figures. Dez Wells scored 22 points (8-11 FG) off the bench to round out the majority of the scoring for the Blue.

Keith Benson (23 points, eight rebounds and six blocks) and Patrick Miller (22 points, nine assists and four rebounds) led the way for the Skyforce, while Henry Walker tallied a season-high 21 points on seven made three-pointers off the bench in the loss.

Marcus Posley and Luis Montero each scored 14, and Briante Weber notched 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal for Sioux Falls.

Oklahoma City shot 60.5 percent from the field, including 71.4 percent from three-point range making 15 of their 21 attempts in the game. The Blue also outrebounded Sioux Falls by a margin of 46-33, and had 33 total assists as a team in the win.

The Skyforce made a number of runs in the second half, but weren’t able to slow down the Blue enough to make a serious comeback bid. Despite making 15 three-point attempts of their own, Sioux Falls attempted 43 three-pointers in total for an average of just 34.9 percent.

The Skyforce will look to right the ship as the two teams will matchup for the second-straight time when Oklahoma City stays in Sioux Falls to take on the Skyforce on Tuesday, January 31 at the Sanford Pentagon.