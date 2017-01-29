Omaha’s Banked In Buzzer Beater Stuns SDSU

Jackrabbit Women Fall 83-82

by Zach Borg

OMAHA, Neb.–Ellie Thompson and Madison Guebert combined for 44 points but the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team suffered an 83-82 loss to Omaha on a last-second 3-point field goal in front of 667 fans at Baxter Arena Saturday afternoon in The Summit League action.

Thompson, a junior forward, had a game-high points while Guebert, a sophomore guard, added 21 points for the Jackrabbits, now 16-5 overall and 7-2 in league play. Seniors Clarissa Ober and Kerri Young each added 16 points. Ober snared a game-high nine rebounds while Young added a team-high five assists.

Omaha, which sank 16 3-point goals, was led by Michaela Dapprich’s 17 points. The Mavericks are now 11-11 overall and 4-5 in The Summit League. Marissa Preston, who sank the game-winning 3-pointer, added 15 points.

The Jackrabbits, who trailed 40-31 at halftime, where behind 57-45 with 4:15 to play in the third quarter. Guebert made two 3-pointers to lead the Jacks’ comeback. Thompson (9) and Guebert (8) combined for 17 points in the third quarter to bring the Jacks within six, 63-57, after three quarters.

Omaha took a 66-57 lead after its first fourth-quarter possession. The Jackrabbits then went on a 13-0 run, taking a 70-66 lead when Guebert made her fifth 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining.

However, Omaha sank back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 74. Thompson and Young scored back-to-back baskets for a 78-74 lead. The Mavericks cut the lead to 79-78 when Mikaela Shaw sank one of two foul shots with 23.6 seconds remaining. After being fouled on the rebound, Ober sank two free throws with 21.8 seconds left for an 81-78 lead.

State made one free throw with 4.9 seconds left for an 82-80 lead. However, the second shot went awry, setting the stage for Omaha’s game-winning shot.

Notes

Thompson tied a career high with 23 points.

The 16 3-pointers by Omaha were the most given up by SDSU in school history. The previous record was 14 by Creighton Nov. 18, 2014.

With Thompson and Guebert scoring 20-plus points each, the Jackrabbits have had seven pairs in the 10 games with 20-or-more points. It was Guebert’s seventh and Thompson’s third of the season.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Area when it hosts North Dakota State Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.