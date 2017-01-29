Scoreboard Saturday, January 28th

Scores For January 28, 2017

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2017

NBA

Timberwolves 129, Brooklyn 109

NBA D-League

Oklahoma City 138, Skyforce 119

Mens’ College Basketball

USD 88, Denver 83

SDSU 88, Omaha 84

MSU-Moorhead 84, Sioux Falls 59

St. Cloud State 91, Augustana 83

Northern State 96, SMSU 86

Dakota Wesleyan 84, Hastings 79

Dordt 95, Doane 85

Womens’ College Basketball

Western Illinois 86, USD 78

Omaha 83, SDSU 82

Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Moorhead 61

St. Cloud State 74, Augustana 70

Northern State 90, SMSU 65

Hastings 62, Dakota Wesleyan 54

Doane 73, Dordt 66

College Wrestling

SDSU 34, SIU-Edwardsville 9

SDSU 33, Gardner-Webb 10

Augustana 24, Mary 13

Hastings 49, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Doane 51, Dakota Wesleyan 6

College Swimming & Diving

Men

UND 193, SDSU 107

Women

UND 211, SDSU 83

Omaha 158.5, USD 141.5

Mens’ College Tennis

Wisconsin 7, SDSU 0

Womens’ College Tennis

Nebraska 7, USD 0

Bradley 7, SDSU 0

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Great Plains Lutheran 53

Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50

Britton-Hecla 57, Waverly-South Shore 55, OT

Castlewood 58, Deubrook 24

Douglas 67, Chadron, Neb. 50

Hemingford, Neb. 67, Edgemont 30

Huron 67, Harrisburg 55

James Valley Christian 78, Lake Preston 66

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40, OT

Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40

Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57

Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67

South Border, N.D. 80, Leola/Frederick 74, OT

Warner 59, Sully Buttes 52

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 70, Wilmot 30

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66

Third Place

Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Marty Indian 52

Championship

Lower Brule 58, Flandreau Indian 41

DSU Classic

Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51

Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72

Little Wound 103, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 98

Minot, N.D. 75, Madison 72

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66

St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56

Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Richland, N.D. 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.

Alliance, Neb. vs. Hot Springs, ppd.

Herreid/Selby Area vs. Lemmon, ccd.

Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

New Underwood vs. Harding County, ccd.

Newell vs. Philip, ppd.

Stanley County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ppd.

DSU Classic

Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33

Brandon Valley 65, Pierre 55

Britton-Hecla 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 49

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Aberdeen Christian 16

Harrisburg 59, Huron 31

Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 10

Lake Preston 62, James Valley Christian 43

Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Watertown 31

South Border, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 58

Sully Buttes 54, Warner 24

Western Christian, Hull 72, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69

Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Chester 42, Garretson 37

Fifth Place

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41

Third Place

Parker 53, Howard 51

Championship

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Flandreau 51

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38

Fifth Place

Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51

Third Place

Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52

Championship

Omaha Nation, Neb. 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57

Dakota XII Conference Classic

Beresford 51, Canton 20

Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36

Lennox 66, Dakota Valley 58

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea Area 52

Vermillion 56, Madison 37

Tri-Valley Conference Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gayville-Volin 45

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Alcester-Hudson 25

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28

Platte-Geddes 45, Viborg-Hurley 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aberdeen Central vs. Yankton, ppd.

Bison vs. Beach, N.D., ccd.

Lemmon vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ccd.

Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Feb 17.

New Underwood vs. Harding County, ccd.

Newell vs. Philip, ppd.

Standing Rock, N.D. vs. Little Wound, ppd. to Feb 4.

Stanley County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ppd.

H.S. Wrestling

Parker Invitational

1. Marshall (217)

2. McCook Central/Montrose (161)

3. Howard (156)

4. Elk-Point Jefferson (120)

5. Flandreau (120)

Les Tlustos Invite

1. Pierre (257)

2. RC Central (228.5)

3. Brookings (180.5)

4. Roosevelt (153)

5. Harrisburg (143.5)

H.S. Gymnastics

Deuel Invite

1. Hendricks-RTR (135.050)

2. Deuel (133.700)

3. Britton (128.850)

4. Milbank (128)

5. Chamberlain (120.450)

Metro Conference Meet

1. O’Gorman (139.900)

2. Roosevelt (130)

3. Lincoln (129.200)

4. Washington (122.650)