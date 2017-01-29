Scoreboard Saturday, January 28th
Scores For January 28, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2017
NBA
Timberwolves 129, Brooklyn 109
NBA D-League
Oklahoma City 138, Skyforce 119
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 88, Denver 83
SDSU 88, Omaha 84
MSU-Moorhead 84, Sioux Falls 59
St. Cloud State 91, Augustana 83
Northern State 96, SMSU 86
Dakota Wesleyan 84, Hastings 79
Dordt 95, Doane 85
Womens’ College Basketball
Western Illinois 86, USD 78
Omaha 83, SDSU 82
Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Moorhead 61
St. Cloud State 74, Augustana 70
Northern State 90, SMSU 65
Hastings 62, Dakota Wesleyan 54
Doane 73, Dordt 66
College Wrestling
SDSU 34, SIU-Edwardsville 9
SDSU 33, Gardner-Webb 10
Augustana 24, Mary 13
Hastings 49, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Doane 51, Dakota Wesleyan 6
College Swimming & Diving
Men
UND 193, SDSU 107
Women
UND 211, SDSU 83
Omaha 158.5, USD 141.5
Mens’ College Tennis
Wisconsin 7, SDSU 0
Womens’ College Tennis
Nebraska 7, USD 0
Bradley 7, SDSU 0
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Great Plains Lutheran 53
Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50
Britton-Hecla 57, Waverly-South Shore 55, OT
Castlewood 58, Deubrook 24
Douglas 67, Chadron, Neb. 50
Hemingford, Neb. 67, Edgemont 30
Huron 67, Harrisburg 55
James Valley Christian 78, Lake Preston 66
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40, OT
Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40
Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57
Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67
South Border, N.D. 80, Leola/Frederick 74, OT
Warner 59, Sully Buttes 52
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 70, Wilmot 30
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62
Fifth Place
Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Marty Indian 52
Championship
Lower Brule 58, Flandreau Indian 41
DSU Classic
Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51
Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72
Little Wound 103, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 98
Minot, N.D. 75, Madison 72
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66
St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56
Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Richland, N.D. 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.
Alliance, Neb. vs. Hot Springs, ppd.
Herreid/Selby Area vs. Lemmon, ccd.
Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
New Underwood vs. Harding County, ccd.
Newell vs. Philip, ppd.
Stanley County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ppd.
DSU Classic
Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33
Brandon Valley 65, Pierre 55
Britton-Hecla 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 49
Canistota 61, Iroquois 28
Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33
Great Plains Lutheran 55, Aberdeen Christian 16
Harrisburg 59, Huron 31
Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 10
Lake Preston 62, James Valley Christian 43
Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Watertown 31
South Border, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 58
Sully Buttes 54, Warner 24
Western Christian, Hull 72, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69
Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Chester 42, Garretson 37
Fifth Place
Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41
Third Place
Parker 53, Howard 51
Championship
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Flandreau 51
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Seventh Place
Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38
Fifth Place
Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51
Third Place
Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52
Championship
Omaha Nation, Neb. 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57
Dakota XII Conference Classic
Beresford 51, Canton 20
Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36
Lennox 66, Dakota Valley 58
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea Area 52
Vermillion 56, Madison 37
Tri-Valley Conference Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gayville-Volin 45
Bridgewater-Emery 41, Alcester-Hudson 25
Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28
Platte-Geddes 45, Viborg-Hurley 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aberdeen Central vs. Yankton, ppd.
Bison vs. Beach, N.D., ccd.
Lemmon vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ccd.
Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Feb 17.
New Underwood vs. Harding County, ccd.
Newell vs. Philip, ppd.
Standing Rock, N.D. vs. Little Wound, ppd. to Feb 4.
Stanley County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ppd.
H.S. Wrestling
Parker Invitational
1. Marshall (217)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (161)
3. Howard (156)
4. Elk-Point Jefferson (120)
5. Flandreau (120)
Les Tlustos Invite
1. Pierre (257)
2. RC Central (228.5)
3. Brookings (180.5)
4. Roosevelt (153)
5. Harrisburg (143.5)
H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel Invite
1. Hendricks-RTR (135.050)
2. Deuel (133.700)
3. Britton (128.850)
4. Milbank (128)
5. Chamberlain (120.450)
Metro Conference Meet
1. O’Gorman (139.900)
2. Roosevelt (130)
3. Lincoln (129.200)
4. Washington (122.650)