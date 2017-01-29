SD Agriculture Leaders Respond To Trump’s TPP Decision

President Donald Trump Signed An Executive Order, Removing U.S. From Trans Pacific Partnership

by Jack Eble

One of the several executive orders President Donald Trump signed this week pulled the United States out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, or TPP

Questions surround what’s next for trade agreements in the U.S., particularly with agriculture.

The Trans Pacific Partnership was a twelve nation trade agreement including the United States, Mexico and Australia.

Experts say the goal of the TPP was to maintain the U.S.’s trade presence in Asia.

While some agriculture communities are concerned by the decision to pull out, that’s not necessarily the case in South Dakota.

South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke said they expected the move to be made, whether it was President Trump or Congress.

“I think what the president has done has addressed an issue that been long overdue but at the same time, I hope he’s moving swiftly for bilateral agreements, individually, with these countries,” said Sombke.

Sombke said under the TPP, practices such as currency manipulation by some countries caused unfair deals.

“As farmers, we’re price takers, not price makers. We’re relying on those that buy our product, that they’re able to pass it on as well but we also got to know that they have to buy it from us at a price that keeps us in business,” said Sombke.

Senator John Thune said the following in a state regarding the Trump Administration’s decision to pull out of the TPP:

“I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to pursue new trade deals that open markets for South Dakota products, especially our agriculture products, and ensure that American producers have the ability to compete on a level playing field in the global marketplace,” said Sen. Thune.

Also, Representative Kristi issued the following statement regarding the TPP Decision:

“With 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside the U.S., properly negotiated trade agreements can open new opportunities for American farmers, workers and families. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration on trade agreements, healthcare and economic policies, and tax reform efforts that expand job creation, enable upward mobility, and build prosperity for South Dakotans from all walks of life,” said Rep. Noem.