Sioux Falls Christian Holds Off Chamberlain

Chargers Win At Home 74-67

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Koln Oppold scored 21 points to lead the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers past the previously 10-1 Chamberlain Cubs 74-67 in boys’ prep basketball action on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!