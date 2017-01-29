Somsen Gives Locals Big League Tips

SDSU and Yankton Alum Returns For Special Camp

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After a wild 2016 that saw former Jackrabbit Layne Somsen make his major league debut only to get cut, the Yankton native is back in South Dakota giving tips as he himself prepares for another season.

Somsen held a throwing camp at the D1 sports institute in Sioux Falls to give young pitchers a look at how he prepares for the season. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, today’s camp didn’t actually feature pitching itself, but rather ways to prepare arms and properly stretch for the season.