Tiger Women Can’t Overcome Hastings

DWU Falls 64-56

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. – The No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team fell short in the NAIA Network Division II Game of the Week against the No. 9 Hastings College Broncos, 62-54 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference showdown Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start the game as the lead changed hands five times in the opening quarter. Following an Amber Bray (Anoka, Minn.) 3-pointer, the Tigers (19-4, 10-4 GPAC) took an 11-10 lead with under a minute to go in the first quarter. The Broncos (19-5, 12-3 GPAC) started the second quarter with 10 unanswered points to take the 20-13 lead with eight minutes remaining in the half. DWU cut the deficit to three points after Kristin Sabers (Mitchell, S.D.) made back-to-back layups. Hastings would keep the lead for the rest of the half as they took the 32-25 lead heading into the break.

In the second half the Broncos began to pull away, but the Tigers would minimize the lead with jump shots. After Ashley Bray (Anoka, Minn.) made two free throws, DWU was within one point with under a minute left in the third quarter. Sabers would end the five-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter with a layup to bring the Tigers within four points. However, with little time remaining the comeback fell short as the Tigers fell to Hastings for the second time this season.

Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) led DWU with 13 points and four rebounds. Sabers added 11 points and five rebounds while Amber and Ashley Bray each scored nine points and snatched seven boards. The Tigers shot 42 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

DWU will host in-state rival Mount Marty College in a GPAC bout on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.