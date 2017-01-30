Bollen Set To Change Plea In EB-5 Visa Case

by Adel Toay

PIERRE – The former administrator of South Dakota’s investment-for-visa program appears ready to change his plea in a high-profile financial misconduct case.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said that Joop Bollen is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a change-of-plea hearing.

Bollen previously pleaded innocent to felony charges that accuse him of diverting more than $1.2 million from an account created as part of a contract with the state to protect it against costs or liability from the EB-5 visa program.

Authorities say the money was mostly replenished.

The charges deal with a company Bollen founded that previously handled South Dakota’s participation in the EB-5 visa program.