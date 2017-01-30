Dakota State Dunks Mount Marty

Trojans Pick Up 78-53 Road Win

by Zach Borg

YANKTON, S.D. — Using a 15-0 run at the end of the first half, the Dakota State Trojans cruised to a 78-53 win at Mount Marty on Sunday afternoon in mens’ college basketball action in Yankton.

DSU’s Kyle Kilgore led all scorers with 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Justin Folkers and Brendon Boomsma each added 12 points.

OJ Thok was Mount Marty’s lone double figure scorer with ten points.

