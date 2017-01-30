Deputy, Dispatcher Help Deliver Baby

Pippon's mom, Janna, went into labor in the bathtub of her rural Baltic home

by Anndrea Anderson

Law enforcement officers are often credited for saving lives, it’s not often they have a hand in helping to bring a life into this world.

But one Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy can now say she’s done both.

Two-week-old Pippon Schneiderman is here today thanks to Deputy Chansey Ford.

Earlier this month, Pippon’s mom, Janna, went into labor in the bathtub of her rural Baltic home.

“She said, ‘This isn’t good,” said Dallas Schneiderman. “And there was multiple conversations back and forth of, ‘Do I seriously have to call 911? Are you sure I have to call 911?’ Because I’ve never done it in my life and I didn’t want to do it, basically.”

When he called, Dallas was connected to dispatcher Jason Harris.

“I told Dallas we were going to start the process of delivering the baby, and there was a little bit of a long pause on the other end of the line.”

As Dallas was on the phone with Harris, Deputy Ford walked in.

“I didn’t look at the uniform. Just turned to look and saw another life form in my door way and said, ‘Come on in.’ I said the medic was here, and she corrected me and said, ‘the Deputy.”

At that time, baby Pippon was crowning, but had gotten stuck on her way out.

Deputy Ford helped ease the baby out, but Pippon, was blue, and not breathing. Ford had to save the life she just helped deliver.

“My heart is like, ‘Oh my God, I gotta get this baby,” said Deputy Ford. “So I start tipping her forward, start patting on her and filly she makes out this little wimp, and my heart just sank. So it’s by far the scariest, but most amazing thing I’ve ever done.”

Baby Pippon was born into the world with first hero wearing a badge, rather than a cape.

Deputy Ford and Jason Harris were recognized for their actions in the delivery.