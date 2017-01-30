Dozens Gather At SD Airport To Protest Immigration Orders

by Sarah Blakely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)– Dozens of people have gathered at the Rapid City Regional Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

KNBN-TV reports the demonstrators prayed for refugees and sang songs during Sunday’s rally. Speakers also talked about why they were there to support refugees, after Trump’s order that temporarily bans entry to the U.S. for people from certain countries.

Several of the protesters carried signs. One of them said: “Today, Anne Frank is a Syrian girl.”

It’s one of many protests happening nationwide on Sunday.