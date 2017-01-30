Flack’s Return Gives Coyotes A “Shot In The Arm”

Senior Scores 19 After Missing Previous Seven Games

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. —  Amidst all of that a different kind of drama yesterday unfolded around the USD men’s basketball team, one that could have a big impact on their chances to go to the Big Dance in March.

Senior Tyler Flack returned after missing seven games due to a knee injury, and didn’t look like he’d missed a beat.  Flack scored 19 points to help the Coyotes defeat Denver 88-83 and take over sole possession of second place in the Summit League.

