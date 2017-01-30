Former School Administrator Sentenced 10 Years Of Probation

Rodney Fischer Pled Guilty To Solicitation Of A Minor

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The former business manager of Garretson Public Schools who pled guilty to one count of solicitation of a minor, will not have spend another day in jail.

59-year-old Rodney Fischer was sentenced to 10 years of probation in Minnehaha County Court this afternoon. Fischer was arrested in June 2016. Authorities say he responded to a backpage.com ad, asking a 13-year-old girl to have sex. The ad was part of a sting operation set up by an undercover agent.

Because investigators found no evidence of Fischer ever having sex with a minor and because his evaluations showed low-risk of repeating his crime, prosecutors didn’t think the maximum 10 year sentence was needed.

“I think the community can take some satisfaction in that assessment. Probation is for a period of 10 years so there is a long period of time that there aren’t violations and there are’nt risks to the community.” said Tom Hensley the Deputy Minnehaha Co. State’s Attorney

Fischer has already served 115 days in jail before his bond was reduced. He was present at the sentencing at told the judge that he is deeply sorry and knows he did something terribly wrong. He asked the judge to have mercy and allow him to continue on with his life.