Gambling In Deadwood Declines 25 Percent

by Adel Toay

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – Gambling in Deadwood fell 25 percent in December compared to the same month in 2015, and the industry finished the year with a 5 percent drop in cumulative totals.

The Deadwood Gaming Association’s executive director, Mike Rodman, tells the Black Hills Pioneer that the drop was “an alarming end to a disappointing year.” He says Deadwood’s 2016 adjusted gross revenues of just over $99 million were the lowest since 2007.

Celebrity Hotel and Casino’s general manager, Ken Gienger, says he’s not surprised by the decline. He says the numbers give Deadwood a benchmark to improve on.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming released its monthly summary last week. It shows gamers visiting Deadwood in December dropped $61.4 million in machines and on tables, bringing the total amount wagered for 2016 to $1.1 billion.