Iowa Governor: Won’t ‘Second Guess’ Trump’s Travel Ban

by Adel Toay

DES MOINES (AP) – Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says he won’t “second guess” President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries despite growing criticism on its rollout.

Branstad declined to answer questions Monday on whether he supported the ban or its weekend implementation. It caused confusion at airports around the country and involved the detainment of individuals with legal documentation to enter the country.

The ban affects travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Branstad, expected to be the next U.S. ambassador to China, says those countries have “significant instability” and he supports additional vetting. He declined to address the fact that some affected individuals already undergo a lengthy vetting process and that the travel ban excludes countries with ties to U.S. terror attacks.