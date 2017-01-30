January Ends With Dunks & Buzzer Beating Drama!

Look Back At A Wild Week In College and Prep Hoops

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The final weekend of basketball in January was wild with dunks and buzzer beating drama, likely giving us a taste of what’s probably to come as March Madness draws near!

In college, Northern State rallied from 19 down at Sioux Falls, winning when Mack Arvidson drained this three with about a second left to secure an 86-84 win.

Not all buzzer beaters helped our local teams. Yesterday in Omaha, the Jackrabbit women fell to the Mavericks when Marissa Preston’s banked in three dropped SDSU 83-82.

Then there was the best of the bunch on Friday night! Tied at 63 with West Central, Beresford’s Tyler Kropuenske heaved in a 3/4 court shot to give the Watchdogs a 66-63 win.

We also had some big time dunks from high school players. On Friday night, Yankton 8th grade sensation Matthew Mors threw down at Harrisburg during a Bucks win. 24 hours later Huron was in town and, in almost the same spot, it was Tye Evers slamming to help secure a Huron win.

A couple blocks up the road, Sioux Falls Christian’s DeJay Fykstra finished off a victory over Chamberlain with a flush as well.

Pretty good chance a few of these make our Scheels Plays of the Week on Wednesday!