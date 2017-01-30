LifeScape’s Mall Walk Takes Over The Empire Mall This Saturday

by Sarah Blakely

LifeScape’s 23rd annual Mall Walk is coming up again this Saturday, February 4. You can help raise money to purchase items for the kids and adults LifeScape supports.

Kathy Hammond, the Mall Walk co-chair, says while the walk will be the main event, there will be many other activities for everyone to take part in, like facepaiting, balloon animals, live music and more. Hammond says everyone is encouraged to walk at least three laps around the mall (one lap is about a mile) but you can do more if you’d like. Donations are collected by freewill online and at the event– last year, over $86,000 was raised at the Mall Walk!

Kim Haiar with LifeScape says the money raised from the Mall Walk goes to help purchase items on the Wish Lists of those adults and children the organization supports. Haiar says it impacts them directly. For example, in past years that money was used to purchase a new trampoline for their rehab center. One year, a person broke their glasses and was able to get them replaced thanks to LifeScape’s Mall Walk fundraiser.

The Mall Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Empire Mall. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information, click here.