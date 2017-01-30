Mount Marty Women Pull Away From Dakota State

Lancers Defeat Trojans 63-55

by Zach Borg

YANKTON, S.D. — Down two at half, the Mount Marty Lancers pulled away from visiting Dakota State to win 63-55 in womens’ college basketball on Sunday afternoon at Cimpl Arena in Yankton.

Mount Marty’s Sammi Kasowski led all scorers with 18 points while also pulling down 14 rebounds. The Lancers also got 11 from Kellie Winkcler and 10 points each from Denae Veldkamp and Logan Wagner.

Jamie Tebben scored 17 points and BreeAna Olson added 10 for the Trojans.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-During the highlight Mount Marty head coach Tom Schlimgen is referred to has Todd Schlimgen, Tom’s son and a Lancer assistant coach. We apologize for the error.