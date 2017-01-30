SD Delegates Respond To Trump’s Travel Ban

by Adel Toay

PIERRE – U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem says she supports a temporary pause on refugees from “terrorist-held” areas in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Noem says that she shares Trump’s concerns about America’s ability to screen refugees. The Republican congresswoman says her first priority is the safety of the American people.

Trump signed an order Friday suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely barring the processing of refugees from Syria.

It also temporarily bars citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S., but there’s confusion about how it applies to certain groups, like U.S. legal permanent residents.

KDLT News reached out to Sen. Mike Rounds and Sen. John Thune for their views on the recent travel ban. They released the following statements:

Sen. Rounds: “The United States has a long tradition of welcoming refugees into our country,” said Rounds. “I strongly believe we can remain true to that tradition while keeping South Dakotans and all Americans safe here at home. Terrorists have shown they are willing to infiltrate countries posing as refugees. We must make certain our top U.S. intelligence officials are satisfied that we have all the information needed to properly vet certain refugees to make sure they don’t have ties to terrorism. We must also assure that the Visa Waiver Program is working as the 2015 changes intended.”

Sen. Thune: “I strongly oppose any religious test, but I do support a security test. The way in which this particular executive order was rolled out has unfortunately created unnecessary confusion. Americans deserve more clarity on this issue from the administration. It’s clear we need to vet individuals coming to this country from areas where terrorists are operating. President Trump inherited a humanitarian crisis made worse by President Obama’s inaction. This very brief pause gives us a chance to fully assess the threats we are facing and to strengthen our vetting process.”