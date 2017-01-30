Notorious Minnesota Axe Murders Subject Of New Book

by Sydney Kern

CLEMENTS, MN. – It’s coined one of the most notorious axe murders in American History.

It happened just two hours away from Sioux Falls near a small town in northwest Minnesota in the early 1900’s.

Now, nearly 100 years later, the story is being told through a historical fiction book.

“It’s about a man who takes an axe kills his wife and four children in 1917 on March 24th,” says author of ‘Sundown at Sunrise’ Marty Seifert. “His four children were ages 6 weeks, 2-years-old, 3-years-old and 5-years-old.”

That’s the story line behind Seifert’s newly released book.

The setting is a farm near the small town of Clements, Minnesota.

“This is the stone foundation, what they would have called the root cellar,” says Seifert as he points to the remains of the murder’s rented home. “You can see it’s made from natural stones all the way around but it is squared up.”

Seifert says William Kleeman and his wife Maud Petrie Kleeman lived on the farm for about a year and a half.

It’s where William is believed to have ended his family’s life, before taking his own.

“He committed suicide by hanging,” says Seifert.



But there is one building that is still standing on the property.

“The chicken coop was here and built well over 100 years ago,” says Seifert.

The coops red paint is now faded and unruly trees surround it, but Seifert says the structure makes the reality of what happened here sink in.

“Even if it’s tragic, it’s important.”

Seifert grew up 2 miles away from the farm.

He says he would often drive by and ask his grandpa what happened here, but never received a full answer.

“A lot of people didn’t talk about because it was deemed inappropriate at the time.”



This is why he started to do some digging.

“It was on and off for about two to three years of going to the Minnesota Historical Society, the newspaper offices, the museum,” explains Seifert.

The research allowed Seifert to get a grasp for how life was back in rural Minnesota in the 1900’s.



“They didn’t have indoor plumbing, they didn’t have electricity.”



It also helped him discover a potential motive to the murders, and it led him to the victims’ and murderers’ grave at the Redwood Falls Cemetery.



“Maude Petrie Kleeman is buried along here in these empty lots on an unmarked grave,” says Steifert as he points to an area where snow is covering the graves. “Her great-great niece from California sent us the death records.”



He says these discoveries were too interesting not to piece together in a book.

Steifert released ‘Sundown at Sunrise’ in December.

He will be holding a presentation and a book signing at the Sioux Falls Barnes & Noble on Saturday, March 11th at 2 p.m.

For more information on ‘Sundown at Sunrise’, visit the book’s website.