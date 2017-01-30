Police Seize Over $38,000 In Drug Bust, 3 Arrested
ABERDEEN, S.D.– Aberdeen Police arrested three people in connection to a drug bust that turned up over $38,000 in cash.
On January 17, an outgoing package to be delivered to Arizona was intercepted by the Tundra Task Force. Aberdeen Police k-9 Neko indicated an odor of illegal drugs on the package. A search warrant was obtained and $38,100 in cash was discovered inside. Police believe the money is drug related.
Another search warrant was obtained to search a resident on the 1500 block of 15th Ave SE in Aberdeen based on information on the package.
Emanuel Re’Antre Erby, 25 of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
Olga Marie Infante, 40 of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Frank Infante, 37 of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia