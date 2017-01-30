Police Seize Over $38,000 In Drug Bust, 3 Arrested

by Sarah Blakely

ABERDEEN, S.D.– Aberdeen Police arrested three people in connection to a drug bust that turned up over $38,000 in cash.

On January 17, an outgoing package to be delivered to Arizona was intercepted by the Tundra Task Force. Aberdeen Police k-9 Neko indicated an odor of illegal drugs on the package. A search warrant was obtained and $38,100 in cash was discovered inside. Police believe the money is drug related.

Another search warrant was obtained to search a resident on the 1500 block of 15th Ave SE in Aberdeen based on information on the package.