SF Airport Impacted In Delta System Outage

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Regional Airport was slightly affected by the systems outage that caused delta airlines to cancel more than 150 flights overnight.

Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier says two Delta flights arriving from Minneapolis were a few hours late. A flight from Atlanta was nearly five hours late.

Letellier says a 5 a.m. flight to Minneapolis left on time this morning but a 6 a.m. flight to Atlanta was delayed as part of a safety protocol to give crew members time to rest.