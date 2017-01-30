SFPD: Man Arrested For Wandering Naked, Attacking Woman

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he went on a naked rampage this weekend.

20-year-old Joshua Newcomb was arrested Saturday night, after being found naked in a woman’s car. Police say Newcomb was wandering the area near Marion and Dardanella, chasing cars and ripping off windshield wipers. They say he approached a nearby SUV, got inside, and began attacking the female driver by biting and hitting her. Police believe Newcomb was on LSD at the time.

He is facing nine charges, including public indecency and disorderly conduct.