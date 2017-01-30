Sioux Falls Police Department Hosts Public Safety Citizens’ Academy

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Public Safety Citizens’ Academy will be held this spring to give citizens insight into how the Sioux Falls Police Department, Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Paramedics Plus perform their respective duties.

The Academy consists of: training from the Police Department on topics like patrol procedures, K-9 operations, and crime scene processing; Metro Communications demonstrating how they work with emergency services and how the 911 Center operates; Fire Rescue providing an overview of their department; and Paramedics Plus showing how they serve the community by responding to medical emergencies.

Classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for nine weeks. The 2017 session begins Thursday, March 9, and ends Thursday, May 11. The classes will be conducted at the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center, 320 West Fourth Street.

Applications may be obtained online at www.siouxfalls.org/Police For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the Sioux Falls Police Department Administration Division at 367-7261, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Class size is limited. You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. Applications are due by Tuesday, February 28, 2017.