Telling Stories Through Art At Touchmark

by Ahtra Elnashar

A local artist is partnering with Touchmark of All Saints to celebrate “Inspire Your Heart with Art Day” by creating a unique piece of art that shows the power of story telling in South Dakota.

Altman E. Studeny will create 65 small tiles in the shapes of each of South Dakota’s counties and encourage residents to consider communities where they grew up or previously lived and to share their stories about those places. Individuals will paint and collect collage items to reflect these personal narratives to be used in the project entitled “The Great State of the Land.”

Touchmark Life Enrichment and Wellness Director, Ellen Kelly says the project is important for their residents because “Creative endeavors and art inspire people and feed their spirits. The process of collaborative creation is central in this project, which also serves to celebrate participants’ lives and preserve their history while creating a community legacy.”

Studeny will hold classes with residents on Tuesday, January 31 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Touchmark at All Saints location. Members of the public are welcome to attend the classes and share their stories as well. Once the piece is completed, it will be displayed in their building.

