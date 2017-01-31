App Of The Week: Decluttr

by Adel Toay

If you find yourself “collecting” too many DVD’s, CD’s or electronics and you are ready to clean house, try the app Decluttr. Decluttr actually pays you for your stuff.

Start with entering items by scanning or typing the barcode. The app automatically gives you the price they will pay for the items. Box them up and ship it for free using the provided label. Decluttr issues you payment the day after the items arrive.

Now, don’t expect to get rich. You are given a fair price for items you no longer need without the hassle of a yard sale or craigslist. This is a hassle free way to get some money for items you no longer use.

I’m Francie Black with your App of the Week, for more great apps visit techtangotoday.com