Dress For Success Worldwide CEO To Speak At EmBe’s “In Her Shoes” Event

by Sarah Blakely

EmBe is once again holding its annual women’s empowerment breakfast In Her Shoes on Thursday, February 9 where you can hear from other women who are leaders in their communities. The event is open to all– women and men– to attend the 4th annual gathering.

Erin Bosch with Dress for Success Sioux Falls says this year is especially exciting for In Her Shoes because the CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide will be the featured keynote speaker of the morning. Bosch says the CEO oversees 144 Dress for Success affiliates worldwide.

The morning includes a breakfast and speeches from keynote speakers, including one of Dress for Success Sioux Falls’ clients. She’ll be speaking about how the organization helped empower her to get back on her feet and find employment. Bosch says the event is important not only to benefit from hearing about others’ successes, but also because Dress for Success Sioux Falls doesn’t charge their clients any fees. The money from the event will help finance the organization.

In Her Shoes is Thursday, February 9 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Registration is just $35 and includes the breakfast. You can register and find more information here.