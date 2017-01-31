Ethan Wins Big At SC/Woonsocket

by Mark Ovenden

Tom Young’s Ethan Rustlers looked like the #1 team in girls “B” basketball Monday night. They played at #2 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and handled the Hawks from the opening tip. Janae Gustafson hit a buzzer beater to finish the 1st quarter to make it 14-7 and Maddie Miller’s last second hoop before half grew the lead to 36-15. Myah Selland had 16 points for the home team and Karly Gustafson 17 for the visitors who went on to win 62-29. The Rustlers only loss was to “A” powerhouse St. Thomas More by 2 points in the Hanson Classic.