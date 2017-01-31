February Flair Night At The District

by Ahtra Elnashar

Filly Flair Boutique and Beautycounter are teaming up to put on the first February Flair Night this Thursday, February 2 at The District in Sioux Falls.

The night will include live music by Elisabeth Hunstad, dancing, a Wine-n-Canvas workshop, food and drink samples, and of course, shopping! Courtney Vanderpol from Filly Flair says it’s the perfect opportunity for a girl’s night out.

Th event is free to attend. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event goes until 9 p.m. Hunstad says a highlight of the evening will be announcing the winner of the February Filly Award, honoring a finalist who has overcome difficult situations and demonstrated exceptional work to help others.

Filly Flair Boutique is located near 57th and Louise in Sioux Falls. They offer affordable and fashion-forward clothing for women and also have an online store.

For more information about February Flair Night, watch the video above or click here.