Lake Lorraine Brings DSW To South Dakota

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, is stepping into Sioux Falls with its first South Dakota location.

The new store will be located at The Shoppes at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls and is just one of several new retailers coming to the area. When completed, the new store will feature name-brand and designer shoes and accessories at an extraordinary value. The store will have over 18,000 square feet of space and will offer a self-service type of experience. Customers will find nearly any brand they want featuring the latest trends in footwear for men, women and kids, plus an impressive collection of men’s and women’s accessories.

“DSW has been one of the most requested stores from the public and we anticipate that there are going to be many excited people about this announcement,” said Mike Van Buskirk, Director of Land Development for Van Buskirk Companies, one of the developers behind the Lake Lorraine project. “A large shoe store like this is an excellent addition to the mix of retailers coming to Lake Lorraine and will only strengthen our reputation as premier shopping destination.”

DSW is the fourth of six retailers who will be part of the 168,000 square feet at the ‘Shoppes at Lake Lorraine’. Recently, plans were announced that construction had begun by Van Buskirk Construction to build Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, and Carters OshKosh. These retailers are part of the Lake Lorraine lifestyle center that is adding extensive retail, dining, office, and living opportunities to Sioux Falls.

The Shoppes follow the nearly completed rental of 30,000 square feet of neighborhood services space at Lake Lorraine’s ‘Marketplace’ Malls located along Marion Road. With the completion of the Shoppes leasing, the developers are now leasing its walkable, consumer-centric ‘Mainstreet’ concept. The Mainstreet will feature unique lakeside dining experiences on Lake Lorraine, boutiques, specialty retail concepts as well as hotels.

Lake Lorraine is a lifestyle center located South of 26th Street, West of I-29 and East of Marion Road. Lake Lorraine is a place to Live, Dine, Work, Shop, Play and Stay. The development will feature a dedicated, interactive one-mile Lake Walk that will be available to the entire community to enjoy. Lake Lorraine is designed to give the residents and visitors an Adventure Every Day.