Protesters Gathered Outside Rep. Noem’s Office

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – More than a dozen people piled outside of Representative Kristi Noem’s office in Sioux Falls to protest President Trump’s Immigration order.

About 20 people with signs spent roughly an hour outside the 300 building in downtown Sioux Falls. They were voicing their displeasure with Representative Noem’s support of President Trump’s order to block immigrants from seven Muslim-dominant countries.

“As a former refugee, I feel like I’m being re-traumatized and thinking of where i was at one point in the refugee camp, not having any hope of where I will find safety.” said Clara Hart a national refugee advocate

A spokesperson with Noem’s office says she respects the right to lawfully assemble but Noem also says her top priority remains the United State’s national security.