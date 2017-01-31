Scoreboard Monday, January 30th

by Mark Ovenden

NBA

Timberwolves 111, Orlando 105 (OT) *Wiggins 27 pts.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bison 61, Takini 21

Central Lyon 63, Hills/Beaver Creek 61

Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43

Howard 63, Wessington Springs 57, 3OT

Irene-Wakonda 75, Centerville 16

Menno 50, Avon 39

Mobridge-Pollock 48, McLaughlin 46

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 50, Milbank Area 28

Parkston 56, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, Ethan 49

Scotland 68, Freeman 55

Todd County 44, Winner 43

Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bison 53, Takini 23

Bon Homme 65, Gregory 55

Canton 52, Menno 41

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Bennett County 19

DeSmet 69, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Ethan 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29

Faith 76, Newell 16

Freeman 68, Viborg-Hurley 36

Groton Area 52, Northwestern 45

Harrisburg 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55

Ipswich 58, Langford 43

Kimball/White Lake 40, Wolsey-Wessington 23

South Border, N.D. 56, McIntosh 41

Spirit Lake 44, Estherville Lincoln 41

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Burke/South Central 48

Unity Christian 48, Akron-Westfield 38

Wall 57, Hot Springs 16

Webster 68, Waverly-South Shore 40

West Sioux 55, MMCRV 24

