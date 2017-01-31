Senate Passes Bill To Establish Tech School Oversight Board

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Senate has approved a bill that would set up a new board to oversee South Dakota’s four technical institutes.

The chamber voted unanimously Tuesday to send the bill to the House.

Supporter Sen. Jim Bolin, a Republican, dubbed it the “tech school liberation bill.” It would create the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.

Bolin says the bill would have a tremendous impact on South Dakota. He says workforce development is one of the most important issues the Legislature needs to tackle.

The bill comes after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that specified the tech schools would be governed in a manner to be set by the state Legislature.