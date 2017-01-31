Sioux Falls Mourns The Passing Of Longtime City Planner

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The City of Sioux Falls is mourning the passing of former Director of Planning and Building Services Steve Metli. Steve passed away last night at the age of 71 but will leave a lasting legacy on the city he helped shape.

“I am going to miss my friend, as Steve was a public service coach and mentor to me and provided tough love when I needed it most. My heart aches for his family and friends,” says Mayor Mike Huether. “Sioux Falls is so beautiful, well-planned and robust, and our city’s foundation is incredibly strong because of the vision, leadership and stewardship of Steve Metli.”

Steve was appointed the Director of Planning and Building Services for the City of Sioux Falls by Mayor Rick Knobe in 1974 at the young age of 28. Within the first year of Steve’s appointment, the City adopted the Big Sioux River Greenway Plan, which was created from citizen input as well as the input of local organizations. The plan proved to be a tremendous success, and the areas created since to fulfill the plan are the city’s most well-used parks and trails.

During Steve’s 30-year tenure, Planning and Building Services flourished. His leadership and vision were instrumental in creating the first non-consultant City Comprehensive Plan and later the City Capital Improvement Program. He retired in 2005.

Mayor Mike Huether proclaimed it “Steve Metli Day” on November 10, 2016, and Steve and his family and friends were there to enjoy the special recognition.

Steve always used the phrase, “Treat your city like your own living room.” This mantra revealed his heart, his love for Sioux Falls, and his life investment in making our city a place where people want to live, work, and play. He will be missed.