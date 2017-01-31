South Dakota’s Transgender Locker Room Bill Withdrawn

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D. (AP)– A bill that would have restricted the locker rooms that transgender students in South Dakota could use has been withdrawn.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Jim Bolin said Tuesday at the bill’s first hearing that its author wanted it withdrawn. The sponsor, Sen. Lance Russell, didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message.

The bill would require public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their gender at birth.

The proposal is similar to one Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed last year. The Republican said previously he’d veto this year’s bill too if it reached his desk.

Under the bill, schools could have provided other accommodations, like single-occupancy restrooms, under special circumstances.

Supporters said it was to protect student privacy, while critics argued it was discriminatory.