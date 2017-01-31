USF Announces Dr. Brett Bradfield As New University President

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – After about seven months of searching, the University of Sioux Falls found its new President and he was already on campus.

USF announced that Doctor Brett Bradfield will serve as the University’s 23rd President. Bradfield joined the USF faculty in 2000 and became the school’s Provost in 2007. Bradfield was one of 66 candidates for the President vacancy.

He says he wants to focus on drawing more students to USF and then keeping them in Sioux Falls after they graduate.

“We will be looking at our business model which is always a question in higher education about how you create an affordable opportunity and yet be able to manage your operations,” said Dr. Bradfield

Dr. Bradfield will replace Dr. Mark Benedetto, who served as President for the last 20 years. Dr. Bradfield will officially start Monday.