Washington Boys, Harrisburg Girls Victorious

Warriors knock off #3 Lyn and top-ranked Harrisburg girls beat Washington

by Mark Ovenden

The Washington boys basketball team got 23 points from Angel Arroyo and went on to beat 3rd-ranked Brandon Valley Monday night on their home floor. It was a game that was postponed from last Tuesday’s storm. And in another game that was made up Monday night, the #1 Harrisburg girls fell behind Washington 10-3 as Taylor VanderVelde scored 19 points. But the Tigers rallied for an exciting 62-55 win with balanced scoring. Sami Slaughter and Sydney Halling each had 13 points and Bailey Pickering 12. Jeniah Ugofsky had a big night on the boards with 11 rebounds.