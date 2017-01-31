Williams Capping Great Career With Tanagers

Vermillion hopes to make first state tourney in 28 years behind Cooper Williams

by Mark Ovenden

It’s something you don’t see in high school players.

A.J. Pizuweit, Vermillion Junior: “He’s a very unselfish player. Sometimes I want him to shoot a little bit more than he should…”

Early on at Vermillion High School it was clear Cooper Williams was a different breed.

Jay Drake, Vermillion Coach:”From day one he came in as a freshman and has been our starting point guard now for four years. A lot of times he knows what we’re going to call out or what we’re going to do before even letting him know and his leadership the last few years has been huge for our program and our team…”

It shows in the Vermillion record book. Though he passed 1,000 career points last week, setting the school’s career assist record earlier in the year is just as important to Cooper.

Cooper Williams, Vermillion senior:”Yeah, I enjoy being a point guard and setting other people up. Making people better and trying to lead…”

Williams’ biggest assist might have come over the summer when he immediately welcomed newcomer AJ Plitzuweit into the fold.

Plitzuweit says:”Me and Cooper on the basketball court, we knew that we had enough tio make a really good team this year…”

Developing a chemistry that has the Tanagers off to an 11-2 start….

Drake says:”There are some things that you just can’t put a hug number on and he does the little things that help us out…”

Cooper:”This is one of the closest-knit groups that we’ve have and I feel like we play together, we really jell on the court and I hope this is our year…”

….That could take them to a place Vermillion hasn’t seen since before Cooper was born in 1989, the State Tournament!

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.